Giants' reported Chapman deal draws swift social media reaction

The Giants made a big splash just before 9 p.m. PT on Friday when they reportedly agreed to a three-year, $54 million contract with free-agent third baseman Matt Chapman, per the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
Chapman and the Giants have felt like the perfect fit for most of the offseason, especially with Bob Melvin now the manager in San Francisco. Melvin acknowledged in November that he’d welcome a reunion with Chapman, whom he managed in Oakland from 2017 through the 2021 MLB season.
Chapman brings an elite glove to the Giants and will pencil into the middle of the lineup.
With Chapman reportedly in the fold, the Giants might have more roster moves in store to make the pieces fit, so president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi could be busy this weekend.
Chapman joins Jorge Soler, Jung Hoo Lee, Robbie Ray and Jordan Hicks as the Giants' notable offseason acquisitions as the team looks to return to the playoffs.