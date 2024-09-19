Giants eliminated from MLB playoff contention with loss to Orioles

What was inevitable for months became official on Thursday.

The Giants (74-79) were eliminated from 2024 MLB playoff contention with a 5-3 walk-off loss to the Baltimore Orioles (85-68) at Camden Yards.

San Francisco's "tragic number" heading into Thursday's game was down to one, which meant any combination of a Giants loss or an Arizona Diamondbacks (84-68) win over the Milwaukee Brewers (88-64) would end their playoff hopes.

The New York Mets (84-68), who are tied with Arizona for the third and final NL wild-card spot, did not factor into San Francisco's elimination on Thursday due to New York's (82-70) three-game series with the wild-card hopeful Atlanta Braves (82-70) still outstanding, meaning either the Mets or Braves were guaranteed to finish ahead of the Giants.

San Francisco won the first two games against the Orioles, clinching a series victory, but was unable to finish off the sweep and keep their extremely slim playoff hopes alive. Not that many, if anyone at all, still had any.

With nine games remaining in the season, San Francisco will close out another disappointing campaign with three games against the Kansas City Royals, three against the Diamondbacks and three against the St. Louis Cardinals.

