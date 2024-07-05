What we learned as Webb, Chapman fuel Giants' series-clinching win over Braves

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 4: Matt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants rounds the bases after hitting a go ahead solo home run during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 4, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Getty Images)

Logan Webb pitched seven strong innings to earn his first win in nearly a month, and the Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 on Thursday for their third consecutive series win.

Heliot Ramos and Matt Chapman both hit their team-leading 12th home runs and drove in two runs apiece to help San Francisco (43-45) celebrate Independence Day with its fourth win in six games.

The National League’s leader for innings pitched, Webb (7-6), was sharp most of the evening, allowing seven hits and two runs during his shift on the mound. The Giants’ ace had six strikeouts and one walk while earning his first victory since June 12 when Webb pitched six innings to beat the Houston Astros.

It’s the fourth consecutive game in which the Giants have had their starting pitcher go at least five innings, their first such streak since April 15-18.

After Tyler Rogers retired all three batters he faced in the eight, birthday boy Camilo Doval worked around a leadoff single in the ninth to pick up his 16th save.

San Francisco did all/most of its scoring off Braves’ starter Charlie Morton (5-5).

Morton, who had four wins in 16 previous career starts against the Giants, allowed five hits and four runs (three earned) in 5 1/3 innings.

Atlanta took an early lead with three hits and two runs off Webb in the first inning.

The Giants didn’t get their first hit until the fourth inning when LaMonte Wade Jr. reached on a leadoff single and scored on Ramos’ towering home run to center. After Patrick Bailey struck out looking, Chapman crushed a solo home run to left-center.

San Francisco padded its cushion in the sixth when Chapman doubled in Bailey to put the Giants ahead 4-2.

Here are the takeaways from Thursday’s game:

7-5-3 defensive diamond

San Francisco threw another runner out at the plate, although the Giants didn’t need help from replay this time.

After Matt Olson’s leadoff walk in the fourth, Austin Riley lined a double down the left field line. Michael Conforto fielded the ball and threw it back in to third baseman Matt Chapman, who was already waiting in the outfield. Chapman made a fantastic one-hop relay throw home to catcher Patrick Bailey, who made a great play to tag out Olson sliding into home.

It’s the sixth time that the Giants have thrown a player out at the plate since June 17, tops in the majors.

Giants aided by replay

Bob Melvin has had mixed success when challenging calls during the 2024 season but the Giants’ skipper has been on top of things in Atlanta.

One day after successfully getting a call at the plate overturned to prevent a run from scoring, San Francisco got more help from a replay review to stem a potential Atlanta rally.

Marcel Ozuna appeared to beat out an infield single after Giants’ first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. fielded an infield grounder and flipped the ball to Webb trying to cover first. Webb’s first attempt at stepping on the bag was short but he quickly did it again, although umpires initially ruled Ozuna safe.

After Melvin came out of the dugout to challenge, the play was reviewed and the call was changed.

It’s the 12th time in 23 challenges that Melvin has won and had the original call overturned.

Yaz exits with injury

Two days after returning to the club following a nine-game stint on the Injured List, outfielder Mike Yastrzemski got hurt again and could be looking at more missed time.

Yaz was hit in his right elbow by a 92.3 mph fastball from Charlie Morton in the fourth inning. Yastrzemski was clearly in pain and stood a few feet away from the plate while grimacing and holding his arm. Before he took first base, Yaz’s elbow was visibly swelling.

After getting checked out by a team trainer, Yastrzemski remained in the game before getting replaced by Luis Matos in the bottom of the fifth.

