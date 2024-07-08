What first MLB All-Star Game nods mean to Giants' Webb, Ramos

On Sunday, Logan Webb and Heliot Ramos found out they were heading to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game after Giants manager Bob Melvin surprised them with the news.

As two first-time selections, the pitcher and outfielder are proud that their hard work not only is paying off but also is being recognized on a national scale, which they elaborated on with reporters following Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Indians.

“Honestly, it's just an honor to be able to say I'm going to be an All-Star for the San Francisco Giants,” Webb said. “It's pretty cool. I wasn't expecting anything, but I thought in the past that I might have been. So I was kind of going into it just like, ‘All right, whatever happens, happens. I'm not expecting anything.’

“Luckily, it's an honor to say the peers and coaches Commissioner's Office voted for me, and to be able to say that is cool."

Webb was snubbed from last year’s Midsummer Classic, and he ultimately would end the season as MLB’s innings leader and Cy Young Award runner-up. In 2024, however, Webb and his current 3.09 ERA will be at Globe Life Field on July 16.

And the 27-year-old made it clear he wants to pitch in the big game.

“It actually lines up perfect,” Webb said. “Because if I don't pitch in it, I think that it's going to be like 9 or 10 days off, which is not easy to do. I don't think that'd be that'd be a fun thing to do. I mean, I don't know who makes that decision, but, I’d definitely love to throw in it for sure."

Webb has been All-Star-caliber for much of his six-year MLB career.

Ramos, meanwhile, hasn’t even played 100 career big-league games yet. Together, the two will represent San Francisco among the league’s top talents, and Webb is thrilled to join his young teammate.

“That was awesome,” Webb said of Ramos’ All-Star selection. “It’s well deserved. Ramos, he is a spark plug. He has been great for us. It's honestly great to see him finally get the opportunity.

“I’m super excited for him and his family.”

Ramos, 24, has been a force since the Giants called him up on May 8.

He is slashing .299/.370/.517 as of July 8 and truly is glad that everything is finally clicking after previously having rough, short stints in the majors.

“Oh, [it’s] insane,” Ramos said about making his first All-Star Game. “I still can't believe it. I was not expecting to be in the big leagues this year all year. I was not expecting that to happen, but I'm here and I'm very happy [and] very grateful for sure."

The outfielder is excited to represent his supportive family and meet the other biggest faces in baseball. He also hopes to return to San Francisco with some newfound knowledge. But many will want to meet him, too, as he is the Giants’ first homegrown outfielder to make the All-Star team since Chili Davis in 1986.

Most importantly, though, Ramos is proud of himself and how the trip to Arlington, Texas, is a product of his team-oriented effort, offseason after offseason.

“I play my heart out not to be an All-Star, [but] because I want to help the team win,” Ramos said. It calms me down, for sure. I know that my job didn't go to waste. And I was doing the right things. It's incredible because that's what I work for.

“That's what I do all year round, every year. That's what I've been doing my whole life. I've been working for this. I've been working to be a big leaguer. I've been working to be in the Hall of Fame, All-Star, whatever… I'm very grateful with the job that I've put in in the offseason.”

Ramos, like Webb, also is thrilled to be a first-time All-Star accompanied by his teammate. After all, the two have been close for nearly 10 years.

“It's great,” Ramos said. “It's great to have Webb be there. I mean, we're boys. I've known him since 2017, 2018. So, I'm very happy for him, too. And he deserves it. He's a great pitcher, a great All-Star for sure."

The two had crossed paths early in their careers as members of the Giants’ minor-league affiliates. Now, after becoming major-league teammates, the duo has reached another level.

Both Webb and Ramos deserve to be proud of themselves and their journeys, in addition to their roles in keeping the middling 2024 Giants (44-47) alive in the competitive NL wild-card race.

Without its All-Star pitcher-outfielder duo, San Francisco likely would be far worse than 3.5 games behind the San Diego Padres (49-45) for the final wild-card spot.

