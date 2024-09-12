Webb vows to ‘do everything' to convince Snell to stay with Giants

The Giants have one of the best one-two punches atop any MLB rotation this season and hope to keep Logan Webb and Blake Snell together for years to come.

San Francisco signed Snell to a modest two-year, $62 million contract last offseason and after a very slow start to the 2024 campaign, Snell has been one of the game's best pitchers in the second half of the season and appears likely to exercise the opt-out in his contract after the season.

Webb joined Jomboy Media's Chris Rose on the latest episode of "The Chris Rose Rotation" where he was asked about Snell's big decision and convincing his teammate to remain with the Giants.

"I'm going to do everything ... I hope they -- I don't know how that's all going to work out -- I kind of hope they do what they did with [Matt Chapman] and start the conversations now so we're not bidding against some other teams," Webb told Rose. "I'm sure there's teams in our division that are going to try hard to get him. Teams that need starting pitching, good starting pitching. He's been the best in baseball since, what, the beginning of July?

"It's been awesome to watch and he's one of my favorite teammates so hopefully we do everything we can to get him back."

The recruiting already might have started, with Webb, Snell and fellow Giants pitchers Robbie Ray and Jordan Hicks playing a round of golf together on Monday at Pebble Beach.

San Francisco was in a similar situation with third baseman Chapman, whom the team signed last offseason and who -- like Snell -- likely was to opt out after the season and re-test the market before signing a six-year extension with the team on Sept. 4.

Snell has enjoyed his time with the Giants and while it remains unclear if his agent, Scott Boras, has discussed a long-term extension with San Francisco at all this season, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and Co. certainly will have interest in retaining the two-time Cy Young Award winner's services this winter if both sides are unable to work out an in-season agreement.

