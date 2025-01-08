Trending

Breaking

Report: Verlander, Giants agree to one-year contract in free agency
Breaking News

Social media reacts to Giants' reported Verlander agreement

By Will Simonds

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

After a failed courtship of high-end starter Corbin Burnes this offseason, Giants fans and analysts have been chomping at the bit to see what's next from Buster Posey and Co.

That move appears to have landed Tuesday afternoon, as San Francisco reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with Justin Verlander.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner gives the Giants some needed rotation depth for the 2025 MLB season, though the 41-year-old Verlander likely won't be a long-term fix.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It might not be the splashiest signing after losing out on Burnes, but social media had plenty to say after the news broke:

San Francisco Giants

Find the latest San Francisco Giants news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

Breaking News 1 hour ago

Reports: Verlander, Giants agree to one-year, $15M contract

MLB Free Agency 6 hours ago

Where Giants can turn in free agency after missing out on Burnes

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Breaking NewsJustin Verlander
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us