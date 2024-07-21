Watch Giants' Soler blast MLB's farthest homer of 2024 season at Coors

The Giants' series finale against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday started off with a bang.

After manager Bob Melvin oddly was ejected before the first pitch was thrown, Jorge Soler followed it up by hitting a gargantuan leadoff blast to center field.

Soler's moonshot traveled 478 feet into the Coors Field bleachers -- the longest home run of the 2024 MLB season so far.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

A 478-ft leadoff blast!



Jorge Soler rockets out the farthest-hit homer of the season. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/8dZlvLE7gO — MLB (@MLB) July 21, 2024

Soler worked a 2-1 count, before Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner served up a sinker on a silver platter that left the slugger's bat as quickly as it arrived.

To put the colossal blast into perspective, Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna had the longest homer of the 2024 Home Run Derby at 473 feet, eclipsed by Soler's longball in live play to begin Sunday's game against Colorao.

Soler's leadoff homer is his 11th home run of the 2024 season, and the fourth of his MLB career at Coors Field, renwown for being the most hitter-friendly ballpark in the big leagues.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast