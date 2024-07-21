Melvin oddly ejected from Giants-Rockies game before it starts

Well, that's one way to start a game.

Giants manager Bob Melvin apparently had something to get off his chest before San Francisco's matchup with the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon at Coors Field.

Before the pregame lineup card exchange at home plate, Melvin, who brought bench coach Ryan Christenson out with him, was seen arguing with the game's umpire crew before being ejected.

Bob Melvin was ejected right before the game started after appearing to argue with the umpiring crew

The ejection marked Melvin's fourth of the 2024 MLB season and 63rd of his career, and came after some questionable calls throughout the Giants-Rockies series.

But, it might have fired the Giants up for their series finale in Colorado, as Jorge Soler got the game started with a leadoff home run to center field.

Soler CRUSHES a leadoff homer

With San Francisco hoping to avoid a sweep by the Rockies on Sunday before heading to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers, Melvin and Co. might need all the fire they can get.

