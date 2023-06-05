How Zaidi grades Giants' 2023 season through start of June

The Giants entered the 2023 MLB season hoping to recapture some of their magic from 2021.

But as they sit one game below .500 through their first 59 games, things are looking more like 2022 -- with some bright spots, of course.

So, how does Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi grade San Francisco's 2023 season thus far?

"I would say right now, I would sort of give us a passing grade, but maybe not the report card you want to bring home to your parents," Zaidi said during Sunday's "Front Office Show" episode on MLB Network Radio. "We got off to a rough start -- we were 6-13 out of the gate."

Zaidi contributed part of the Giants' rough start to injuries -- though he made sure to clarify those aren't an excuse -- along with the team's trouble holding onto leads early in the season. But the Giants' bullpen, led by closer Camilo Doval, has been on fire throughout the month of May, and Zaidi pointed to the unit's efforts as one factor in righting the ship.

The Giants' recent youth movement, including rookies such as Casey Schmitt and Patrick Bailey, helped San Francisco finish May with a 17-12 record. But they've won just two of their last seven games, and Zaidi knows they'll need to perform above .500 if they want a shot at the MLB playoffs this fall.

"To come from 6-13 and to claw back to .500 is step one, but we know to get to the playoffs, where we want to be, we're going to have to create some separation from .500," Zaidi said. "That's the next step for us."

Zaidi also told "Front Office Show" the Giants will be "aggressive" at the MLB trade deadline this summer in hopes of reaching the postseason. Their biggest need at the moment appears to be starting pitching depth, but plenty can happen between then and now.

In the meantime, Giants fans can only hope San Francisco continues to improve upon its passing grade.

