What 2024 lessons Birdsong plans to take into Giants' 2025 season

SAN FRANCISCO – If there’s one important lesson that Hayden Birdsong learned in his first MLB season, it’s the ability to move on. From day to day. From game to game. From pitch to pitch.

The rookie right-hander blossomed into one of the Giants’ feel-good stories of the 2024 season as he navigated through the highs and lows and the good and bad.

And when his season ended after a strong but brief outing in a 6-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Oracle Park, Birdsong’s thoughts immediately began drifting toward 2025.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“I know I can do this at this level,” Birdsong said. “Obviously I had a rough stretch and I battled my way back and done well for the last couple of outings. It was nice to see that and it helped my confidence knowing that I can get out of a little jam, I’m not stuck just because they hit me around a couple times.”

The challenges that Birdsong faced this season are not unlike those that other pitchers have to deal with. But with his locker in the Giants’ clubhouse just a few feet away from Blake Snell’s, the 23-year-old was able to learn a few things from the two-time Cy Young Award winner, particularly when it comes to dealing with the mental aspect of things.

Birdsong admitted that had been a problem for him earlier in the season, and it didn’t help when he briefly got optioned back to the minors during the All-Star break before getting called back up.

Instead of sulking and getting lost in his own mind when he was sent down, Birdsong collected himself and got back on track. He won his previous two starts before closing out the regular season against the Cardinal.

Sunday’s game brought mixed results.

Birdsong had 11 strikeouts after his second time through the St. Louis lineup, his second double-digit punch-out game this season. That was balanced out by the three walks, four hits and three runs that he allowed in his 4 1/3 innings of work.

“He pitched better than (his stats),” Giants manager Bob Melvin said. “That down-and-away fastball, down-and-away breaking ball, has really helped him. He’s got the ability to pitch at the top of the zone; he gets swings-and-misses up there. But if he can go north-south with it and really dial that down-and-away spot, it’s going to make him a lot better.

“He’s got a lot of reasons to feel good about how he pitched today.”

The Giants should be feeling pretty good about Birdsong as well.

While San Francisco assembled what on paper appeared to be one of baseball's top rotations, the starters were plagued by injuries and ineffectiveness that had Melvin scrambling for options.

When his opportunity came, Birdsong ran with it.

He got roughed up in August when he went 0-4 and had an 8.68 ERA but bounced back and ended his season on a mostly positive note.

“Obviously I could have thrown better. I had a month there that was not good,” Birdsong said. “I was kind of in my head a little bit and didn’t need to be. I realized that there’s no point in doing that. I learned I can do this no matter how bad I throw. Just on to the next one every time.”

When the next time comes, expect Birdsong to be more aggressive and on the attack more rather than trying to put up big strikeout numbers.

“Strikeouts don’t matter, especially at this level,” Birdsong said. “Strikeouts are great, yeah, wins you awards and whatever. But when you’re trying to win championships and do things as a team, it doesn’t matter. Just throw strikes and eat innings and try to get through 6, 7, 8 (innings), whatever it may be.

“Learn how to put away hitters in different ways, not just throwing a breaking ball and hoping they swing and miss. Just learning how to pitch in general. That just comes with experience.

“Talking to these guys, I got to learn every day. I got to learn how to learn. Every day.”

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast