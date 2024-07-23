Why Giants optioned Birdsong to minors day after rookie's huge game

LOS ANGELES -- While striking out 12 on Sunday in Denver, Hayden Birdsong looked like someone who didn't intend to ever head back to the minor leagues. A day later, the Giants optioned their 22-year-old right-hander, although likely not for long.

Birdsong was sent to the minors Monday to open up a roster spot for right-handed reliever Mike Baumann, who was acquired from the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

With Robbie Ray returning on Wednesday and Alex Cobb just a few days behind, the Giants all of a sudden have a very full rotation, along with two scheduled days off next week that allow them extra flexibility. They have been looking for patches of the schedule where they could find extra rest for Birdsong and fellow rookie Kyle Harrison, along with converted reliever Jordan Hicks.

Birdsong on Sunday set a franchise record by striking out 12 at Coors Field, the most by a Giants rookie in any ballpark since Tim Lincecum in 2007. He has a 3.55 ERA through five starts, and he might not actually have to wait that long before making his sixth.

Ordinarily, pitchers have to wait in the minor leagues for 15 days after being optioned, but that rule doesn't apply when facing a doubleheader. The Giants have a scheduled doubleheader on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, and Birdsong was in line to pitch one of those games.

The Giants could bring him back as their 27th man to start on Saturday and then return him to Triple-A, where he would wait out the remainder of the 15 days while catching a bit of a breather. Birdsong is just 18 innings away from reaching his previous high for a full season.

Giants manager Bob Melvin said Monday that nothing is set in stone but there’s “an excellent chance” that’s the way they go with Birdsong, who officially was sent to Single-A, not Triple-A.

After having just two healthy starters at one point in the first half, the Giants soon will have seven options, although Hicks is likely to move to the bullpen at some point in August.

