Five wild stats from Giants' historic 15-0 thumping of Dodgers

The Giants are on a roll.
They've won 21 of their last 30 games and eight straight on the road, but certainly one of the most satisfying victories of this stretch was their 15-0 blowout over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
Nothing tastes sweeter that absolutely destroying a rival in their own home, and the Giants made history in more ways than one by doing so:
San Francisco Giants
Following their win Saturday, the Giants sit a half game back of the Dodgers in the NL West and 4 1/2 games behind the first-place Arizona Diamondbacks. They'll look to close out a perfect road trip Sunday at Dodger Stadium, then continue their NL West gauntlet by welcoming the San Diego Padres then Diamondbacks to Oracle Park this week.
Hopefully after Saturday's win, their bats still have some hits left as they look to make moves within the division.