Report: ‘A few teams' expressing trade interest for Giants All-Star Doval

Giants reliever Camilo Doval had a subpar 2024 MLB season, but that hasn't dulled his shine around the league.

A few teams have expressed interest in trading for the 2023 All-Star, The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reported Tuesday.

There are a few teams expressing interest in Camilo Doval, I’m told. The talent remains undeniable and a few teams would consider him for closer role, which he lost to Ryan Walker last year. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) November 5, 2024

The 27-year-old Doval struggled this past season, posting a 4.88 ERA in 59 innings over 62 appearances. The Giants removed him from the closer's role and optioned him to Triple-A Sacramento in early August, hoping he could iron out a few issues under less pressure.

The Giants recalled Doval on Aug. 24 and he posted a 5.40 ERA in 16 appearances over the final five weeks of the season.

But Doval's electric arm and 100-plus mph fastball are tantalizing to the Giants and other teams.

During his 2023 All-Star season, Doval recorded 87 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings, posting a 2.93 ERA and 1.138 WHIP.

But Doval regressed in 2024, reportedly leading some teams to call the Giants to see if he's available in a trade.

Now, the Giants must decide if Doval can return to his 2023 form or if they are better off moving on from a player they signed in 2015 and developed into one of MLB's best relievers.

