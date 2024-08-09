Doval, Giants' struggling All-Star closer, optioned to Triple-A

SAN FRANCISCO -- It seemed likely after Thursday's game in Washington D.C. that Camilo Doval would be removed from the closer role, at least temporarily. On Friday, the Giants removed him from the entire active roster.

Doval was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento, a stunning move with a reliever who was an All-Star last year and has been the team's primary closer since the final week of the 2021 season. Doval led the NL in saves last year and has 22 this season, but many of his outings have gotten dicey, and his lack of command put manager Bob Melvin in a tough spot on the recent road trip.

Doval, who has blown five saves this season, heads to Sacramento with a 4.70 ERA and 1.61 WHIP -- both career-worsts -- in 44 innings over 46 appearances this year.

After striking out the side on Monday, Doval loaded the bases on Wednesday before getting a game-ending double play. On Thursday, a pair of walks and three-run homer sent the game to extra innings. Both times, Melvin had to get another reliever up, something he has done often in recent weeks with Doval, who actually was replaced by Ryan Walker during one rough outing.

The Giants might view this as a chance for Doval to work on his command, but optioning a closer back to the minors instead of demoting him to another role is rare, and it seems there's more at play here. Doval frustrated the Gabe Kapler regime with his lack of attention to detail, and Melvin has seemingly gotten fed up, too.

Walker has been the team's best reliever this season and seems the likely choice to pitch the ninth. Jordan Hicks has closing experience, too, and his velocity is back up to the upper nineties since the Giants moved him back to the bullpen.

In addition to optioning Doval, the Giants also sent catcher Jakson Reetz to Sacramento. Veteran backstop Curt Casali was reinstated from the Paternity List and right-handed pitcher Landen Roupp was recalled from Triple-A.

