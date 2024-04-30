Why Posey remains confident in middling Giants amid slow start

Buster Posey isn't hitting the panic button after the Giants' lackluster 14-15 start to the 2024 MLB season.

San Francisco spent big this offseason, signing stars like Jung Hoo Lee, Jorge Soler, Matt Chapman and Blake Snell, but hasn't lived up to the preseason hype it generated with its revamped roster one month into the season.

In an exclusive interview with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, Posey was asked if he sees any similarities between this Giants team and the championship-winning squads of the 2010s who were built around dominant starting pitching but struggled to score runs.

“Yeah, I’m seeing the same thing as you,” Posey told The Athletic. “I’m excited about this team. I know they’re sitting right around .500 right now, but honestly feel like they haven’t come close to playing their best baseball as a group.

“So yeah … I feel the same way as a lot of people, that if you have a really solid established pitching staff with some promising young arms and I think more to come as well … I’m excited about it.”

Kawakami asked Posey directly if he felt this year's Giants have the makings of a playoff team and whether they can make a deep postseason run.

“It goes back to your first question about the excitement around the staff,” Posey said. “I think if you get into the playoffs and you’ve got two, three studs at the top, it can carry you a long ways. The offense to this point hasn’t really done much. To my eyes, that’s encouraging, right? You think about the playoffs, what is that? It’s about pitching, good defense and getting hot offensively at the right time.”

While the Giants have not lived up to their own and other's expectations thus far, there still is plenty of time for new manager Bob Melvin's squad to turn things around.

And Posey appears confident they will.

