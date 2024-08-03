Social media erupts after Snell no-hits Reds to continue amazing streak

Blake Snell has been unbelievable since his return from the injured list last month, and it only got better with Friday's no-hitter of the Cincinnati Reds.

The Giants ace struck out 11 batters en route to his first career complete game. Snell had never even pitched in the ninth inning in an MLB game before the 3-0 win.

After Snell's slow start to the season, the baseball world has been amazed by his resurgence over the last month, as the two-time Cy Young Award winner has allowed just eight total hits and two runs in his last five starts.

Here's how social media reacted to Snell's dominant performance:

The Giants' recent decision not to part with Snell at the MLB trade deadline was somewhat controversial, but president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and the San Francisco fan base must be happy with his decision as their team looks to make a playoff run.

On the other hand, plenty of other teams and fan bases probably wish they had offered a little more to acquire Snell, who looks like the best pitcher in baseball right now.

