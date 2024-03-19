Harrison recalls advice new Giants teammate Snell gave him in 2018

Giants fans weren't the only ones excited about San Francisco reportedly signing Blake Snell to a two-year contract.

Blake Snell is a Giant 🤩



(via @snellzilla4/IG) pic.twitter.com/HdhHqCpBmD — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 19, 2024

In an exclusive interview with The San Francisco Chronicle's Shayna Rubin, fellow Giants left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison revealed the news of Snell's reported deal brought back memories of an encounter between the two when he was still starring at De La Salle High School.

Harrison revealed to Rubin that he first met snell after a game between San Francisco and the Tampa Bay Rays at Oracle Park, with the 2023 NL Cy Young winner making it a point to come shake his hand and offer a word of advice.

“He just told me to throw strikes,” Harrison told Rubin. “Good advice.”

Harrison -- just 22 years old -- revealed he admired Snell growing up, and now gets the chance to star alongside him in a formidable Giants' starting rotation. The young left-hander told Rubin he's excited about Snell's arrival and relishes the opportunity to have him on his team after facing off with him previously.

“I'm really, really excited he will be here. He’s a great pitcher,” Harrison told Rubin. “And I've dealt against him, so nice to finally have him on our side.”

After preparing for the very realistic possibility of taking on San Francisco's No. 2 starter role, Harrison now comfortably slots in behind Snell and Logan Webb, who finished first and second respectively in NL Cy Young voting last season.

