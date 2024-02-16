Report: Sacramento is front-runner to host A's when Coliseum lease ends

With the Athletics' lease at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum set to expire at the end of 2024, another Northern California city has emerged as the front-runner to host the team until the construction on their Las Vegas ballpark is completed.

Sacramento is now the front-runner to host the A's from 2025-2027 as they look for a temporary home before their new stadium is completed at the site of the old Tropicana Casino & Resort in Las Vegas, The Athletic reported on Friday, citing a source briefed on the team's search process.

While the A's have still been in discussions with the city of Oakland to remain at the Coliseum, there still are considerable roadblocks due to the team's relocation after years of back-and-forth negotiations for a new ballpark that never came to fruition.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Sutter Health Park in Sacramento -- home to the San Francisco Giants AAA affiliate -- has a capacity of 14,000 and would be the probable destination should the A's move.

Due to the urgency of the A's lease at the Coliseum nearing expiration, the team must find a temporary home for the three seasons between then and the opening of their proposed $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat Las Vegas stadium in 2028.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has expressed confidence that the new ballpark will be ready in time for opening day in 2028, but no stadium plans have been released yet, with the Tropicana slated to undergo demolition in April 2024.