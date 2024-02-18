Report: A's focused on playing in Oakland until 2028 Las Vegas move

The Athletics are set on moving out of Oakland -- just not yet.

As their efforts to relocate from Oakland to Las Vegas continue, the A's still are searching for a temporary home until their ballpark along the Las Vegas Strip is built in 2028.

While some reports indicate Sacramento, Vegas or Utah could be potential suitors, the team is focused on playing in Oakland at the Coliseum until its new stadium is ready in four years, Las Vegas Review-Journal's Mick Akers reported Friday, citing a person with knowledge of the situation.

This conflicts a previous report from The Athletic, which cited a source briefed on the A's search process, that Sutter Health Park in Sacramento is the front-runner to host the A's from 2025 to 2027.

The home of the A's Triple-A affiliate Las Vegas Aviators no longer is an option for the A's either, Akers added, stating the team wants to wait until 2028 to make its "grand arrival" to Sin City as opposed to spending three seasons at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The A's lease at the Oakland Coliseum expires after the 2024 season, and the Mayor's office and MLB have engaged in discussions about the city potentially being guaranteed an expansion franchise in exchange for granting the A's an extension, the San Francisco Chronicle's Scott Ostler reported last week.

Akers added that Utah and Sacramento still are in the mix as "potential temporary homes" if the A's preferred option to play in Oakland falls through.

In what has been an eventual journey with several ups and downs, that journey continues for the A's as they must make important decisions on where they will play until their expected 2028 move.