How Miller made Oakland A's history with save vs. Cubs

Star Athletics closer Mason Miller made history in Oakland’s 5-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

Miller became Oakland’s all-time rookie saves leader after eliciting a game-ending double play off the bat of Chicago’s Pete Crow-Armstrong with a 93-mph changeup.

“It’s special, yeah,” Miller told reporters postgame. “Just trying to get to the next one, each time. Now, you get an opportunity to kind of look back on the year and the success I had. It’s a special moment I’m appreciating.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The most saves by a rookie in Oakland #Athletics history belongs to Mason Miller 👏 pic.twitter.com/jnoDc9w20x — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 18, 2024

It was Miller’s 27th save and 15th on the road during the 2024 MLB season.

The 26-year-old righty surpassed A’s icons Huston Street and Andrew Bailey. Street recorded 23 saves in 2005 and Bailey notched 26 in 2009.

The two former A’s closers won AL Rookie of the Year for their respective save-heavy campaigns before eventually retiring as two-time MLB All-Stars.

Miller, also an admirer of legendary Oakland native and closer Dennis Eckersley, is respectful of those who paved the way for him to shut down games for the East Bay.

“They had long, successful big-league careers -- some Hall of Fame careers,” Miller said about Street, Bailey and Eckersley. “And I could only hope to continue to keep up with the pace that they set. [I’ll] just come into next year with the same mentality, same hunger; keep putting us in positions to get in the dugout with a win.”

Miller now has a 2.37 ERA and 96 strikeouts over 60 2/3 innings pitched. He also improved his WAR to 2.4 and WHIP to 0.86.

The first-time All-Star has been integral to the 67-86 A’s second-half turnaround. Oakland is 30-25 since July 19 and has been an all-around dynamic team across that span, which isn’t too shabby for the lowest payroll in the majors by roughly $23 million.

Rising stars such as Lawrence Butler and staples like Brent Rooker have jolted the A’s lineup thanks to plenty of stats and streaks.

Miller, meanwhile, has held the bullpen down for the last 55 games. He has collected 26 strikeouts and 12 saves in 18 appearances, owning a 2.57 ERA in the span.

“One hundred percent, finish strong,” Miller said about having nine games left this season. “We’ve played really, really well pretty much the entire second half. Outside of probably a seven-week skid after we started 17-17, I think we’ve had a really successful year -- especially taking a big step forward from the last.

“Now, the expectation just gets higher and higher. We know the talent we have [and] the success that we’re capable of. And I think we’re turning heads with the way we’re playing this second half. It’s a testament to the work that each guy in the clubhouse has put in.”

Miller missed most of the 2023 season with a right UCL sprain. The A’s missed him, as they finished the past campaign an MLB-worst 50-112.

Oakland’s new rookie saves leader knows the team is nowhere near where it wants to be. But, as Miller said, that’s not to say the A’s aren’t capable.

The noise of the franchise’s move to Las Vegas via Sacramento has loomed over Miller and his teammates for much of the year. It won’t be going away, either, as the A’s will finish their 57th and final season as Oakland Coliseum residents on Sept. 26 against East Bay great Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers.

However, Miller has found a way to strictly focus on his craft and the A’s on-field goals for future seasons, revealing the blueprint for the team's success in 2025.

“Consistency across the board,” Miller said. “Putting together a solid effort all sides of the ball. … It’s across the board, just putting the effort in on all sides of the ball and being able to show up with that mentality and effort every day.”

The A’s haven’t made the playoffs since the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season when they lost to the Houston Astros in the ALDS, and Oakland -- the city -- indefinitely won’t be back.

Miller, though, appears to be the franchise cornerstone who can help the A’s dance again. General manager David Forst’s somewhat surprising retention of Miller at the 2024 MLB trade deadline proves the team believes it, one could imagine -- but things can change.

Wednesday’s game cemented one thing for sure: Miller is Oakland’s last great, historic closer.