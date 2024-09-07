Why A's Eckersley ‘never thought' he was a Hall of Famer

Programming Note: Dave Stewart's "All A's" interview with Dennis Eckersley debuts at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on NBC Sports California immediately following "A's Postgame Live."

Despite earning six All-Star nods, as well as the AL MVP award and the AL Cy Young Award in 1992, Dennis Eckersley wasn't convinced he had put together a Hall of Fame career.

That was until 2004, when what he initially thought would never happen, happened.

The legendary A’s closer sat down with NBC Sports California’s Dave Stewart on an episode of "All A’s” to discuss his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame two decades ago.

“I never thought I was a Hall of Famer, Eckersley told Stewart. “You just don’t. So when that call is coming, I’m not that cool to say, ‘Yeah, when are they calling me?’”

In his nine MLB seasons with Oakland, Eckersley was named the ALCS MVP in 1988, before winning a World Series with the A’s in 1989.

Eckersley’s time in Oakland came in the second half of a formidable 24-year career in which he posed as one of the game’s top starting pitchers, registering double-figure win totals 10 times while throwing a no-hitter in 1977.

Eckersley was traded to the A’s before the 1987 season. It was from that point on that he became one of the superior closers in baseball history.

And even then, as much as he knew he was in contention, it never had crossed his mind that he would get the call.

“To the last second, until that dude said, ‘Your life has changed forever,’” Eckersley added. “I need to tell you, I just [started] crying.

“I was so emotional, but I didn’t expect it because I wasn’t cool enough to think that I was going to be disappointed. But, you know, I thought I had a shot.”

Eckersley wrapped up a remarkable career with a record of 197-171, 361 games started, 100 complete games, 1,071 games pitched, 390 saves, 2,401 strikeouts and a 3.50 ERA.

In other words, a well-deserved induction to baseball immortality, which he certainly is grateful for.

“But when it happened, it was unbelievable,” Eckersley concluded. “I mean, come on, who thinks you’re a Hall of Famer, you know what I mean? It’s humbling, to say the least.”