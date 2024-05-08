Kotsay, Bochy share wholesome dinner exchange after A's-Rangers

Mark Kotsay and Bruce Bochy were in opposite dugouts Tuesday at the Coliseum, but they came together later that evening for a special dinner.

With Bochy and his Texas Rangers in town for the four-game series against Kotsay's Athletics, the two managers caught up over some good eats at Angler in San Francisco, a place Bochy is well familiar with.

When the beloved former Giants manager was inclined to pay the bill after they finished their seafood-focused, Michelin-starred dinner, the two decided to top off their food with some Italian wine. And then Kotsay hit his good friend with a checkmate.

"You don't run this town anymore," Kotsay told Bochy, as he took out his card and paid the bill (h/t The Associated Press' Janie McCauley).

Bochy spent 13 seasons in San Francisco before stepping down as manager in 2019. He led the Giants to three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

But Bochy couldn't stay away from the game for long, and three seasons later, he became the Rangers manager -- winning his fourth career title with Texas last season after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 World Series. It was the first World Series title in Rangers franchise history.

The A's and Rangers finish their four-game set with a doubleheader Wednesday at the Coliseum, and with the series still at a toss-up, one thing is for certain: Whether Bochy is playing on the other side of the Bay Bridge, in Texas or on the other side of the planet -- the love the Bay Area has for Bochy never will fade.