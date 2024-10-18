A's new Las Vegas ballpark rendering includes on-site casino hotel

The Athletics' proposed ballpark site in Las Vegas could be part of a larger resort built on the site of the now-demolished Tropicana Hotel on the Strip.

New renderings would put the 33,000-seat stadium near the middle of the now-vacant 35-acre site owned by Bally's Corporation, flanked by three 495-foot-tall buildings with a combined 3,005 hotel rooms, according to plans submitted to Clark County (h/t Las Vegas Review-Journal).

The 35-acre site will see 14.7 acres dedicated to the Bally’s resort, 11.37 acres of shared space and 9 acres for the A’s ballpark. #vegas #athletics #mlb pic.twitter.com/HuJ9kk0sKd — Mick Akers (@mickakers) October 17, 2024

The plan's ballpark renderings include 30,000 seats in the stadium with an addional 3,000 standing-room-only spaces.

The plans also include 2,500 on-site parking spaces divided between two garages, a 90,000-square foot casino, as well as several retail outlets.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority plans to approve the A's proposed development at a Dec. 5 meeting, as well as non-relocation and lease agreements, president and CEO Steve Hill said Thursday, via Akers.

Steve Hill: At the Dec. 5meeting we will approve the development, nonrelocation and lease agreements (being presented today). And the A’s will present their financing plan. #vegas #athletics #mlb — Mick Akers (@mickakers) October 17, 2024

Hill also revealed a special meeting of the stadium authority will take place Oct. 31 that will address the draft deed for the land occupying the A's proposed stadium site.

Special meeting of the stadium authority to take place on Oct. 31 at 9:30 am to address the draft deed for the land the A’s stadium will be built on. Steve Hill notes it wasn’t yet ready for this meeting since it includes GLPI and Bally’s. #vegas #athletics #mlb pic.twitter.com/0P17PRaYy6 — Mick Akers (@mickakers) October 17, 2024

The A's pursuit of a Las Vegas ballpark has been in the works for years, with the franchise's efforts going full-steam ahead once MLB owners officially approved the organization's relocation on Nov. 16, 2023.

After playing their final game in the Oakland Coliseum last month, the A's currently are without a permanent home, with plans to play at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento while the proposed Las Vegas site's plans are finalized and ultimately constructed across the next three MLB seasons.

The Tropicana Hotel was demolished in the early hours of Oct. 9, clearing a major hurdle as the plan's continue to manuever through the requisite red tape to construct an adequate stadium on the 35-acre site.

The plan's renderings present an unprecedented layout for an MLB stadium, with the construction of the proposed ballpark still not yet set in stone, with no clear resolution ahead.