Rooker, Butler excited to play in front of Athletics' Sacramento fans

While leaving Oakland was tough, Athletics stars Lawrence Butler and Brent Rooker are excited for what’s to come in West Sacramento.

The big-time bats spoke to NBC Sports California’s Kyle Draper and Mike Bibby on Monday night’s edition of “Kings Pregame Live” and were emphatic about engaging with fans and persuading them to check out the Athletics at Sutter Health Park over the next few years.

“I’m excited, man,” Butler said to Draper and Bibby. “I’ve been seeing a lot of Sac fans around, they’ve been asking for pictures. They seem excited. If the fans are excited, I’m excited. I’m here to give them a show.”

The Athletics make their West Sacramento debut on March 31 against the Chicago Cubs at 7:05 p.m. PT under the Sutter Health Park lights. The last time Butler, Rooker and the Athletics played a “home” game came on Sep. 26 at Oakland Coliseum, so March 31 will be quite a change.

Despite a 69-93 finish in 2024, the Athletics have much optimism entering the 2025 MLB season. Butler and Rooker have been emerging stars for months now. Closer Mason Miller was an AL All-Star as a rookie last season. Catcher Shea Langeliers only keeps improving. The team signed starting pitcher Luis Severino to a franchise record-setting deal in free agency, bringing in a veteran to lead the young, up-and-coming pitching staff in West Sacramento.

On the field, the Athletics expect to be a draw to fans while chasing a playoff berth for the first time since 2020.

“We got a really exciting team with really easy guys to root for,” Rooker said, hours before he reported agreed to a five-year, $60M contract extension. “We got a bunch of good dudes who are going to go out there, play hard, pick each other up. We like being around each other, we like hanging out, we like playing together and we’re going to put an entertaining product on the field.”

The Athletics have each other's back.

It isn’t easy to relocate and become a city’s first MLB team after leaving a longtime baseball haven in the East Bay, so the players have naturally bonded with each other over the years of turmoil.

That said, the Athletics are ready to roll and look forward to engaging with Sacramento’s fans over the coming seasons.

“I’m excited for March 31st, man,” Butler said. “We got to go over there [Sutter Health Park] and see the ballpark today; they made a lot of cool renovations to it, it being a minor league field and all. But they did our best to make sure we’re comfortable playing … I’m excited. I’m excited for the fans to come out. I’ve been hearing a lot that Sac fans who love their sports teams. So, I’m ready to see what it’s about.”

The vibes have been solid for the Athletics in Sacramento thus far. The players are hopeful to make the team-city pairing work and are excited to connect with their new home’s supporters.