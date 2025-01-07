Report: Rooker, Athletics agree to five-year, $60M contract extension

The Athletics reportedly are holding onto star slugger Brent Rooker for the foreseeable future.

Rooker and the Athletics are in agreement on a five-year, $60 million contract extension, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Monday night, citing a source. Rosenthal added that the deal includes a vesting option that can take it to six years, $90 million.

Designated hitter/outfielder Brent Rooker in agreement with A’s on five-year, $60M extension, source tells @TheAthletic. Vesting option can take the deal to six years, $90M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 7, 2025

Rooker collected a career-high 307 total bases during the 2024 MLB season -- the Athletics' last in Oakland -- finishing with team highs of 160 hits, 112 RBI and 39 home runs. The 30-year-old slashed .293/.365/.562 with a .927 OPS in 2024, and over two seasons with the Athletics posted 274 hits, 181 RBI and 69 homers.

He earned the first Silver Slugger award of his career for his efforts in 2024, taking home honors as the American League's best DH, and also was an MLB All-Star in 2023.

The reported deal is the largest annual value of any contract extension in Athletics history and keeps Rooker with them through the 2029 season. At five years, $60 million, Rooker would earn $12 million per year -- eclipsing the $11 million-per-year mark set in 2004 when third baseman Eric Chavez was extended for six years, $66 million.

The Athletics in the past have been known to recoup prospects in return for their stars via trades, but it's clear they believe they can build a team around Rooker as they approach their first season away from Oakland. In addition to Rooker's reported extension, the Athletics spent big on right-hander Luis Severino with a three-year, $67 million contract in MLB free agency this offseason -- the largest deal in franchise history.

And now, as the Athletics embark on a new journey playing at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento and, eventually, Las Vegas, their star slugger will be there every step of the way.