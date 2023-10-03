The Marlins are playing their first postseason game in a full season since 2003 on Tuesday night.

But possibly their most famous fan was taking in a different MLB playoff contest.

Marlins Man, who frequently appears at sporting events donning an orange Marlins jersey and visor, was surprisingly spotted sitting behind home plate at American Family Field for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers.

Marlins man not at the Marlins game 😟 pic.twitter.com/zaxw78s7uA — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) October 4, 2023

The appearance confused several MLB fans, who would have expected to see Marlins Man at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia for Miami's playoff opener against the Phillies.

Why is Marlins Man in Milwaukee and not Philadelphia — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) October 3, 2023

Marlins Man is skipping the first (non-COVID) Marlins playoff game in 20 years? — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) October 4, 2023

Marlins Man at the Brewers game?!? pic.twitter.com/k7is0iiCnc — Devine Sports Gospel (@DevineGospel) October 3, 2023

THE MARLINS LITERALLY PLAY TODAY WHY IS MARLINS MAN AT THIS GAME — Craigory Smith, KXCN (@nihilist_bucks) October 3, 2023

Can’t believe Marlins Man is 1) Still doing this; 2) At Brewers-Diamondbacks instead of the actual Marlins playoff game. — Mitch Goldich 🐙 (@mitchgoldich) October 3, 2023

Marlins Man took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to explain why he wasn't in Philly, saying he made travel plans to Milwaukee ahead of time thinking that's where the Marlins would begin the postseason. Miami's playoff opponent wasn't determined until the final day of the regular season.

Marlins Man added that he will see the Marlins "soon," but there's a chance Miami's season could end on Wednesday.