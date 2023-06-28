OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Domingo German #0 of the New York Yankees celebrates his no-hit perfect game against the Oakland Athletics, defeating them 11-0 at RingCentral Coliseum on June 28, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Domingo German has solidified himself in MLB's history books.

The Dominican Republic pitcher on Wednesday threw a perfect game as the New York Yankees beat the Oakland Athletics 11-0 at the Oakland Coliseum.

Domingo Germán pitches the first perfect game since 2012! pic.twitter.com/PWqwsDCh2B — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2023

German recorded nine strikeouts over 99 total pitches, 72 of which were strikes, throughout the commanding nine-inning performance.

The 30-year-old is now emboldened in one of the league's most toughest lists to crack. But who has cracked the perfect game mark and how many have achieved the rare feat? Let's take a look:

When was the last perfect game in MLB history?

Prior to German's record outing, the last perfect game in MLB didn't occur until more than a decade ago.

Felix Hernandez threw a perfect game in 2012 when the Seattle Mariners topped the Tampa Bay Rays, so it's been long overdue for a new flawless showing.

The 2012 campaign saw three perfect games in total. Along with Hernandez's, Matt Cain (San Francisco Giants) and Philip Humber (Chicago White Sox) also made history.

How many perfect games have there been in MLB history?

German's performance became the 24th perfect game in MLB history.

The first two transpired all the way back in 1880. Lee Richmond of the Worcester Ruby Legs accomplished the first one, while John Ward of the Providence Grays followed suit.

The most recent, as aforementioned, came via Mariners' Felix Hernandez in 2012.

Here's a look at every single perfect game in MLB history:

Domingo German, Yankees: 2023 vs. Athletics

Felix Hernandez, Mariners: 2012: vs. Rays

Matt Cain, Giants: 2012 vs. Astros

Philip Humber, White Sox: 2012 vs. Mariners

Roy Halladay, Phillies: 2010 vs. Marlins

Dallas Braden, A’s: 2010 vs. Rays

Mark Buehrle, White Sox: 2009 vs. Rays

Randy Johnson, Diamondbacks: 2004 vs. Braves

David Cone, Yankees: 1999 vs. Montreal Expos

David Wells, Yankees: 1998 vs. Twins

Kenny Rogers, Rangers: 1994 vs. Angels

Dennis Martinez, Montreal Expos: 1991 vs. Dodgers

Tom Browning, Reds: 1988 vs. Dodgers

Mike Witt, Angels: 1984 vs. Rangers

Len Baker, Cleveland: 1981 vs. Blue Jays

Catfish Hunter, A’s: 1968 vs. Twins

Sandy Koufax, Dodgers: 1965 vs. Cubs

Jim Bunning, Phillies: 1964 vs. Mets

Don Larsen, Yankees: 1956 World Series vs. Dodgers

Charlie Roberston, White Sox: 1922 vs. Tigers

Addie Joss, Cleveland: 1908 vs. White Sox

Cy Young, Boston: 1904 vs. A’s

John Ward, Providence Grays: 1880 vs. Buffalo Bisons

Lee Richmond, Worcester Ruby Legs: 1880 vs. Cleveland Blues

Has any MLB pitcher thrown two perfect games?

No pitcher has ever thrown two perfect games, so all 24 occurrences have a different name attached to it. There has not been a combined perfect game, either.

Which MLB team has thrown the most perfect games?

The New York Yankees have the most pitchers who have tossed a perfect game with four. German's accomplishment in 2023 put him alongside the games from Don Larsen (1956), David Wells (1998) and David Cone (1999). Larsen's, intriguingly enough, transpired during Game 5 of the 1956 World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers, a series that saw the Yankees crowned champions.

The Chicago White Sox used to be tied with New York with three apiece, but that deadlock has now been broken.

On the opposite spectrum, the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers have each been on the wrong end of a perfect game three times in a tie for the most.

