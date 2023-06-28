Yankees' Germán throws MLB's 24th perfect game in win over A's

The Athletics were on the wrong side of MLB history Wednesday night at the Oakland Coliseum.
Yankees starting pitcher Domingo Germán (W, 9 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 9 Ks) completed the 24th perfect game in MLB history, holding the A's without a single baserunner for all nine innings of New York's 11-0 win over Oakland.
Germán finished the game with 99 pitches and became the first pitcher to toss a perfect game since former Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez did so in 2012.
Germán's perfect game snapped the A's streak of 31 years and 339 days without getting no-hit, which was the longest streak in MLB, per MLB.com's Martin Gallegos.
RELATED: Blackburn providing stability to A's shaky starting rotation
Oakland Athletics
Germán became the fourth Yankees pitcher in franchise history to throw a perfect game, joining Don Larsen (1956), David Wells (1998), and David Cone (1999) as the only hurlers to do so.
Wednesday's loss was the A's 61st of the season and certainly, the one they would like to forget the most.