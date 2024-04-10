The Masters Tournament is the biggest moment of the golfer's career.

But for two competitors, this weekend could have extra -- and more important -- stakes.

Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler and 27-year-old Sam Burns both plan to fight for the green jacket in Augusta. Here's the kicker, though: both of their wives are expecting to give birth in the next few weeks.

Scheffler's wife, Meredith, is due to have the couple's first child by the end of the month, while Burns' wife, Caroline, is due in just over a week. Neither Meredith or Caroline were able to travel to Georgia for the tournament, and their husbands apparently might head home early.

According to the Golf Channel, both Scheffler and Burns said they would withdraw from the tournament if their wives go into labor on Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Scheffler, who has won two of the last three tournaments entering the Masters, won at Augusta in 2022 for his first and only major championship to date. The 27-year-old New Jersey native is the current world No. 1 golfer.

Burns, a Louisiana native, has five PGA Tour wins and finished a career-best tied for 29th at the Masters last year. He has four top-10 finishes in eight tournaments played this season.

