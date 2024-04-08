It's time for a tradition unlike any other.

Spring is here and that means the 2024 Masters Tournament will be taking center stage.

The historic tournament is celebrating its 88th edition in 2024, with golfers again vying to wear the legendary green jacket.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here's everything you need to know for the 2024 Masters:

When is the 2024 Masters Tournament?

The 2024 Masters will be played from Thursday, April 11, through Sunday, April 14.

The annual Masters Par 3 Contest will be held on Wednesday, April 10.

Where is the 2024 Masters Tournament?

As always, the Masters will be held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

The club has played host to the Masters every year since the tournament began in 1934 (except for 1943-45 due to World War II).

How to watch the 2024 Masters Tournament

The 2024 Masters will air on ESPN and CBS, with the Golf Channel and Peacock providing on-site coverage before and after each round.

Wednesday, April 10

Par 3 Contest, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Thursday, April 11 (Round 1)

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, "Live From The Masters" on The Golf Channel and Peacock

3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET, Round 1 on ESPN and ESPN+

7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET, "Live From The Masters" on The Golf Channel and Peacock

Friday, April 12 (Round 2)

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, "Live From The Masters" on The Golf Channel and Peacock

3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET, Round 2 on ESPN and ESPN+

7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET, "Live From The Masters" on The Golf Channel and Peacock

Saturday, April 13 (Round 3)

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, "Live From The Masters" on The Golf Channel and Peacock

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Round 3 on CBS and Paramount+

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET, "Live From The Masters" on The Golf Channel and Peacock

Sunday, April 14 (Round 4)

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET, "Live From The Masters" on The Golf Channel and Peacock

2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Round 4 on CBS and Paramount+

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET, "Live From The Masters" on The Golf Channel and Peacock

Who is playing in the 2024 Masters?

There are 89 players currently slated to play in the 2024 Masters.

The field includes 84 professionals, five amateurs and 18 former Masters winners.

Here's the full entry list for the tournament.

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods is seeking a tournament record 24th straight made cut, so what can we expect from him at Augusta? Bob Harig, SI.com golf writer gives his thoughts and also discusses how Tiger’s 2019 Masters comeback win was inspiration for his new book, “DRIVE: The Last Legacy of Tiger Woods.”

Is Tiger Woods playing in the Masters this year?

Yes.

The five-time Masters winner will return for the 2024 tournament. Woods will make his 26th appearance at Augusta as he attempts to set a Masters record by making the cut for the 24th consecutive time.

Last year, Woods made the cut but was forced to withdraw before the rain-delayed third round resumed after aggravating plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The 15-time major winner was on the course Sunday to begin preparation for the Masters.