PGA golfer Gary Woodland announces he will undergo brain surgery to remove lesion

Gary Woodland looks on from the 15th green during the second round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on Aug. 4, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C.

PGA golfer Gary Woodland announced that he will undergo brain surgery in September to remove a lesion from his brain.

Woodland, 39, shared that he had been diagnosed "a few months ago" and that he had been trying to treat his symptoms with medication. He said that after consulting with multiple specialists, as well as his family, he determined that surgery would be the best decision.

"I'm in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone," Woodland shared on social media.

Thank you for your support during this time. GW

Woodland has four victories in his PGA career, with the most recent one coming at the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. He was also part of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2019.

In 2023, Woodland placed 94th in the FedExCup standings while making 18 cuts in his 24 starts and finishing tied for 14th at the Masters.

Woodland will undergo surgery on Sept. 18 and did not provide a timeline for his return.