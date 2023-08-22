Complete guide to the 2023 US Open

Tennis is returning to New York for the 2023 U.S. Open.

Whether it's for the legendary moments that hit the blue and green courts of Flushing Meadows or for the tournament's delicious eats paired with its iconic Grey Goose Honey Deuce, the U.S. Open is always serving.

Last year tennis fans got to see history in action as Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player to win a men's U.S. Open title since Pete Sampras in 1990. The now-20-year-old Spaniard defeated Casper Ruud in the final to capture his first singles Grand Slam.

On the women's side, Iga Swiatek defeated Ons Jabeur to win the third Grand Slam singles title of her career. The 22-year-old is ranked No.1 in the world and is setting her sights on defending the major.

Nevertheless, here comes another summer of U.S. Open action. Here's everything you need to know to tune in:

When and where is the 2023 U.S. Open?

The 2023 US Open main draw will take place on Monday, Aug. 28, and extend through Sunday, Sept. 10. The qualifying begins Tuesday, Aug. 22, and runs through Friday, Aug. 25.

The tournament will be held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.

How can I watch the 2023 U.S. Open?

The 2023 U.S. Open will be available to watch on ESPN and ESPN2.

You can stream the entire tournament with a live TV service provider or watch on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, iOS and Android Devices.

The tournament schedule is here, with individual match times for the first round on Monday and Tuesday to come.

What is the 2023 U.S. Open draw?

The main draws have not been released yet.

What is the 2023 U.S. Open schedule?

The singles schedule is as follows:

August 28: 11:00 a.m. Men's & Women's Singles 1st Round, 7 p.m. Men's & Women's Singles 1st Round

August 29: 11:00 a.m. Men's & Women's Singles 1st Round, 7:00 p.m. Men's & Women's Singles 1st Round

August 30: 11:00 a.m. Men's & Women's Singles 2nd Round, 7:00 p.m. Men's & Women's Singles 2nd Round

August 31: 11:00 a.m. Men's & Women's Singles 2nd Round, 7:00 p.m. Men's & Women's Singles 2nd Round

September 1: 11:00 a.m. Men's & Women's Singles 3rd Round, 7:00 p.m. Men's & Women's Singles 3rd Round

September 2: 11:00 a.m. Men's & Women's Singles 3rd Round, 7:00 p.m. Men's & Women's Singles 3rd Round

September 3: 11:00 a.m. Men's & Women's Singles Round of 16, 7:00 p.m. Men's & Women's Singles Round of 16

September 4: 11:00 a.m. Men's & Women's Singles Round of 16, 7:00 p.m. Men's & Women's Singles Round of 16

September 5: 12:00 p.m. Men's & Women's Quarterfinals, 7:00 p.m. Men's & Women's Singles Quarterfinals

September 6: 12:00 p.m. Men's & Women's Quarterfinals, 7:00 p.m. Men's & Women's Singles Quarterfinals

September 7: 7:00 p.m. Women's Semifinals

September 8: 3:00 p.m. Men's Semifinals, 7:00 p.m. Men's Semifinals

September 9: 4:00 p.m. Women's Final

September 10: 4:00 p.m. Men's Final

Who is expected to win the 2023 US Open?

While it's impossible to know who will win the U.S. Open for sure, predictions can be made based on performances in the hard court swing that occurred over the past few weeks.

On the women's side, Coco Gauff won two tournaments in Washington D.C. and Cincinnati, proving that she is at the top of her game. En route to the titles, she had many impressive wins, including over world No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

When it's all said and done, four-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek has proven dominant in front of the New York crowd and returns to the tournament as the defending champion.

On the men's side, tennis fans are loving the Novak Djokovic-Carlos Alcaraz rivalry. The top two seeds of the draw are expected to battle it out on September 10, the tournament's last day, with the 20-year-old Spaniard wanting to defend his title from last year but the Serbian veteran seeking his spot at the top again.

Predictions:

2023 U.S. Open women's champion: Iga Swiatek

2023 U.S. Open men's champion: Novak Djokovic