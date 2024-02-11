Travis Kelce bumps coach Andy Reid during Super Bowl sideline tirade

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts at Head coach Andy Reid in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As Taylor Swift might say, "you need to calm down."

Travis Kelce's temper flared early in the Super Bowl on Sunday, and his frustration was directed not at his opponent or a referee but at his head coach Andy Reid.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end seemingly was frustrated after being sidelined on a first-down play in the second quarter that resulted in running back Isiah Pacheco fumbling in the red zone as the San Francisco 49ers led 3-0.

Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Kelce stormed over to confront Reid and bumped into him, causing the 65-year-old coach to stumble. As he shouted in Reid's face, Kansas City running back Jerick McKinnon pulled Kelce away.

Kelce, who is playing in his fourth Super Bowl, was limited to one catch for one yard in the first half as the Chiefs mustered only a late field goal. The 49ers lead 10-3 at halftime.

