Embassy of Japan confident Taylor Swift can make it from Tokyo to Las Vegas for Super Bowl

Taylor Swift has a long journey ahead of her if she wants to see Travis Kelce take the field for Super Bowl LVIII in person, but the Embassy of Japan in the U.S.A. is confident she can make it.

Swift has four Eras Tour shows scheduled at the Tokyo Dome from Wednesday, Feb. 7, to Saturday, Feb. 10. The Saturday show will begin at 6 p.m. local time before she looks to fly to Las Vegas.

While the Tokyo-Vegas flight will take half a day, the embassy says the time difference should give Swift plenty of time to get to Allegiant Stadium.

"The Embassy of Japan in the United States is aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on February 10th to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII," the embassy wrote in a statement posted to social media.

"Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins."

Super Bowl LVIII would be Swift's 13th time attending a Chiefs game this season to watch her boyfriend on the field.

Kelce and the Chiefs will look to become the first team in nearly 20 years to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Before their game against the San Francisco 49ers kicks off, the embassy fully expects Swift to put on an unforgettable show.

"We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red," the embassy said.