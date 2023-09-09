Mexico's Chino Huerta rescues draw with stunning volley vs. Australia

Sep 9, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Mexico midfielder Cesar Huerta (21) celebrates after he scores a goal to tie the game against Australia during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Mexico may have unearthed its next young star.

El Tri played Australia at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in an international friendly on Saturday, but trailed 2-0 in the second half after committing a penalty. Center-back Harry Souttar had opened the scoring with a header in the first half.

Mexico got on the board in the 68th minute thanks to a Raul Jimenez penalty, which came just minutes after Santi Gimenez missed from the spot. The goal completely flipped the momentum, with Australia forced to sit back and absorb pressure more often.

Then came Cesar "Chino" Huerta. The 22-year-old UNAM Pumas winger came off the bench to make his debut with the senior team, and he capped it off in style. In the 83rd minute, Huerta got on the end of Johan Vasquez's deep lobbed pass and blasted in a left-footed volley.

22-year-old César Huerta scores a stunning volley on his Mexico debut ☄️



Keep in mind, Huerta's naturally a right-footed player. But you wouldn't have thought so with how clean he struck the ball.

And Souttar, who is 6-foot-6, strangely didn't attempt to head the ball away. His mistake, however, was Huerta's treasure.

At the club level, Huerta currently has two goals and an assist in seven games with Pumas in the ongoing Liga MX campaign.

Huerta and El Tri will next be in action on Tuesday against Uzbekistan.