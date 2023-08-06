Lionel Messi's stunning late free kick propels Inter Miami over FC Dallas in Leagues Cup

There are just no words.

Just when you think Lionel Messi can't possibly do the unthinkable, he does it again in incredible fashion.

With Inter Miami trailing 4-3 in Leagues Cup action against FC Dallas on Sunday, Messi stepped up to take a free kick in the 85th minute. And just like he did against Cruz Azul in his debut, he scored. This time, though, it was on the road in Toyota Stadium.

The goal, which was Messi's second of the day after scoring the opener in the sixth minute, helped Miami push Dallas to a penalty shootout.

Messi, of course, went first and sent Maarten Paes the wrong way as Miami won the shootout 5-3. Here's La Pulga's opener from the outside the box.

But despite the early goal, Dallas proved to be the more clinical side throughout. The Toros took a 2-1 lead at halftime thanks to goals from Facundo Quignon and Bernard Kamungo. That lead jumped to 3-1 in the 63rd minute when fellow Argentine Alan Velasco scored off a silky move.

Benjamin Cremaschi pulled one back quickly for Miami in the 65th minute, but it was quickly negated by Robert Taylor's own goal in the 68th.

But the madness didn't stop there. Miami made it 4-3 in the 80th minute off a Marco Farfan own goal, which paved the way for Messi to make magic once again just five minutes later.

With the win, Miami now advances to the quarterfinals where it awaits the winner of Charlotte FC vs. Houston Dynamo. Those teams play on Monday.