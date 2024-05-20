Lynn Williams scored her 79th league goal, becoming the National Women's Soccer League all-time scoring leader, as Gotham FC earned a last-minute 2-1 win against the Chicago Red Stars at Red Bull Arena on Sunday night.

In the 57th minute, Jenna Nighswonger crossed the ball to Esther González at the far post. The forward volleyed it back across the goal for Williams, who headed in her record-setting goal and gave Gotham the lead.

A moment we won't forget... Take a bow Lynn Williams!



Goal #79 in all competitions, a new league record.

Williams surpassed Sam Kerr's record across all competitions.

The Red Stars (5-4-1) equalized in the 74th minute when Penelope Hocking pounced on a loose ball off a free kick, scoring for the third game in a row.

Ella Stevens headed in a 90th-minute corner kick to help Gotham (4-2-3) extend their unbeaten streak to five games.

Rose Lavelle, who missed the first four matches with a leg injury, started for the first time since signing with Gotham in the offseason and played 61 minutes.

PRIDE 3, REIGN 2

Barbra Banda scored two goals as the Orlando Pride defeated the Seattle Reign 3-2 at Lumen Field, putting them at the top of the league to close out the weekend.

The Pride (7-0-3) remain undefeated and have won seven straight games, tying an NWSL record set by the Reign in 2014. The Pride and the Kansas City Current are the lone two undefeated teams in the league this season.

Emily Sams opened the scoring for the Pride in the 9th minute, scoring her first professional goal from the top of the box.

Banda headed in Adriana's cross 10 minutes later, doubling Orlando's lead.

Angharad James-Turner's shot was deflected into the upper right corner just before the halftime whistle, putting Seattle on the board.

Just a few minutes into the second half, Bethany Balcer equalized for the Reign (2-7-1). Jess Fishlock sent a pass over the top, which Balcer ran onto and finished into the left corner for her fourth goal of the year.

A Pride corner kick in the 58th minute bounced once in the box before Banda volleyed in her second goal of the match. Banda now has six goals and two assists in just five NWSL starts.

Balcer received a second yellow card in the 83rd minute and will miss the Reign's next game.