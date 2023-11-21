Is Messi playing in tonight's Argentina World Cup qualifier vs. Brazil?

After being taken down by Uruguay 2-0 on Thursday, the stakes are even higher for Argentina on Tuesday.

La Albiceleste are on the road to face their top historic rival Brazil in the Maracana in 2026 World Cup qualifying action.

Argentina is still atop the Conmebol standings despite the recent loss, while Brazil have slumped due to injuries piling up. But their games are known to get heated with high-quality talent on each side of the pitch.

But will Argentina's best talent, Lionel Messi, suit up? Here's what to know:

Will Messi play tonight vs. Brazil?

The Inter Miami star is expected to lead his team out on Tuesday versus Brazil. Messi played the full 90 minutes on Thursday versus Uruguay and with the 2023 MLS season done, these are his best chances to maintain high fitness levels.

What time is the Argentina vs. Brazil World Cup qualifier?

Kickoff time in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

How to watch the Argentina vs. Brazil World Cup qualifier

The Argentina-Brazil game will be broadcast in Spanish on Telemundo.