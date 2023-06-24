Fan travels 1,200 miles to see Lionel Messi with Inter Miami. There was one problem

Lionel Messi's debut with MLS side Inter Miami is one of the most exciting dates for American football fans.

So much so that a fan travelled 1,200 miles to Philadelphia on Saturday to see Inter Miami take on the Union at Subaru Park.

There was a problem, though. A major one.

Messi does not make his debut with the club until the latter part of July. In fact, Messi was in Rosario, Argentina participating in a friendly game at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa on the day of his 36th birthday.

Here's a clip of the fan shared by the Union's Twitter. The fan, with a discernable disappointed face, held up a sign reading: "I travelled 1,200 miles to see the football goat." The last two words were represented with emojis.

Big yikes. Safe flight back! pic.twitter.com/t4oRMW4fBr — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) June 25, 2023

Messi will be making his Inter Miami debut on July 21, when the club takes on Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup in Florida.

Ticket prices for Inter Miami games skyrocketed following the news of Messi's arrival, so seeing him play at any stadium will cost a pretty penny.

Messi will also soon have former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets join the club on a free transfer. The 34-year-old is one of the best holding midfielders to play the game, which will give fans even more incentive to watch the team live.

Inter Miami lost Saturday's game to the Union 4-1, making matters even worse for the travelling fan. It marked the club's 13th loss of the season as it continues its spell as the worst team in the Eastern Conference based on overall record.