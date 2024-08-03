Trending
2024 Paris Olympics
Live Blog EndedAug 3, 2024

US men's basketball team locks up top seed with win over Puerto Rico

LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant have Team USA off to a 3-0 start at the 2024 Olympics

By Mike Gavin

Share

What to Know

The live blog for the U.S. vs. Puerto Rico men's basketball game has ended. Find more Olympics coverage here.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us