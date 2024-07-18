How to watch gymnastics vault at the 2024 Olympics in Paris

Team USA is looking to shatter records in the gymnastics vault at the 2024 Olympics.

To date, the U.S. gymnastics team has acquired a remarkable total of 117 medals at the Olympics. Simone Biles and Brody Malone will be joined by eight fellow American gymnasts in the French capital as the team looks to set more historical records.

Here is how you can watch all the gymnastics vault action at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

How to watch gymnastics vault at the 2024 Olympics

Gymnastics vault events at the 2024 Olympics will air on TV on NBC and USA Network. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.

Gymnastics vault schedule for the 2024 Olympics

Gymnastics vault events will be held at Bercy Arena from Saturday, July 27, through Sunday, Aug. 4.

Below is the full streaming schedule for the gymnastics vault at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, featuring the main events in each session (all times ET).

Date Events & Times Stream Saturday, July 27 Men's Qualification: Subdivision 1 at 5 a.m.

Men's Qualification: Subdivision 2 at 9:30 a.m.

Men's Qualification: Subdivision 3 at 2 p.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sunday, July 28 Women's Qualification: Subdivision 1 at 3:30 a.m.

Women's Qualification: Subdivision 2 at 5:40 a.m.

Women's Qualification: Subdivision 3 at 8:50 a.m.

Women's Qualification: Subdivision 4 at 12 p.m.

Women's Qualification: Subdivision 5 at 3:10 p.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Monday, July 29 Men's Team Final at 11:30 a.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tuesday, July 30 Women's Team Final at 12:15 p.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, July 31 Men's All-Around Final at 11:30 a.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 1 Women's All-Around Final at 12:15 p.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 3 Women's Vault Final at 10:20 a.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sunday, Aug. 4 Men's Vault Final at 10:35 a.m. Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Gymnastics vault events at the 2024 Olympics

Here is the full list of medal events in the gymnastics vault at the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Team Final (men’s and women’s)

All-Around Final (men’s and women’s)

Vault Final (men’s and women’s)

The U.S. competitors are as follows:

Men

Asher Hong

Paul Juda

Brody Malone

Stephen Nedoroscik

Frederick Richard

Women

Simone Biles

Jade Carey

Jordan Chiles

Suni Lee

Hezly Rivera