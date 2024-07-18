Trending
2024 Paris Olympics

How to watch gymnastics vault at the 2024 Olympics in Paris

Here is how you can watch and stream all of the gymnastics vault events in Paris this summer

By Julia Elbaba

Share
NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Team USA is looking to shatter records in the gymnastics vault at the 2024 Olympics.

To date, the U.S. gymnastics team has acquired a remarkable total of 117 medals at the Olympics. Simone Biles and Brody Malone will be joined by eight fellow American gymnasts in the French capital as the team looks to set more historical records.

Here is how you can watch all the gymnastics vault action at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

How to watch gymnastics vault at the 2024 Olympics

Gymnastics vault events at the 2024 Olympics will air on TV on NBC and USA Network. Streaming will be available on PeacockNBCOlympics.comNBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.

Gymnastics vault schedule for the 2024 Olympics

Gymnastics vault events will be held at Bercy Arena from Saturday, July 27, through Sunday, Aug. 4.

Below is the full streaming schedule for the gymnastics vault at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, featuring the main events in each session (all times ET).

DateEvents & TimesStream
Saturday, July 27Men's Qualification: Subdivision 1 at 5 a.m.
Men's Qualification: Subdivision 2 at 9:30 a.m.
Men's Qualification: Subdivision 3 at 2 p.m.		PeacockNBCOlympics.com
PeacockNBCOlympics.com
PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Sunday, July 28Women's Qualification: Subdivision 1 at 3:30 a.m.
Women's Qualification: Subdivision 2 at 5:40 a.m.
Women's Qualification: Subdivision 3 at 8:50 a.m.
Women's Qualification: Subdivision 4 at 12 p.m.
Women's Qualification: Subdivision 5 at 3:10 p.m.		PeacockNBCOlympics.com
PeacockNBCOlympics.com
PeacockNBCOlympics.com
PeacockNBCOlympics.com
PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Monday, July 29Men's Team Final at 11:30 a.m.PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Tuesday, July 30Women's Team Final at 12:15 p.m.PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Wednesday, July 31Men's All-Around Final at 11:30 a.m.PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Thursday, Aug. 1Women's All-Around Final at 12:15 p.m.PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Saturday, Aug. 3Women's Vault Final at 10:20 a.m.PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Sunday, Aug. 4Men's Vault Final at 10:35 a.m.Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Reporter Steve Kornacki breaks down Simone Biles’ triple twisting double back on floor.

Gymnastics vault events at the 2024 Olympics

Here is the full list of medal events in the gymnastics vault at the 2024 Paris Olympics:

  • Team Final (men’s and women’s)
  • All-Around Final (men’s and women’s)
  • Vault Final (men’s and women’s)

The U.S. competitors are as follows:

Men
Asher Hong
Paul Juda
Brody Malone
Stephen Nedoroscik
Frederick Richard

Women
Simone Biles
Jade Carey
Jordan Chiles
Suni Lee
Hezly Rivera

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 13, 2023

2024 Paris Olympics: See dates, sports, how to watch and more

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 21, 2023

Here are the rules for the 2024 Olympics in Paris

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 20, 2023

Get to know Team USA Olympians ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us