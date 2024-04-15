Team USA men's basketball roster reportedly revealed for 2024 Olympics

Steve Kerr has his squad for the 2024 Olympics.

Most of the squad set to compete in the Paris Games reportedly was revealed on Monday and it's headlined by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

ESPN Sources: USA Basketball is finalizing its 2024 Paris Olympics roster with Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis. Team may initially keep one open spot. pic.twitter.com/kO7TREBVDK — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 15, 2024

The 12-man roster has one spot open, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added, which could be filled later.

Here are the 11 players currently called up:

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Jrue Holiday, Boston Celtics

Team USA is seeking its fifth straight gold medal in the Olympics. It's the most dominant team in the competition having medaled in all 19 times it participated (withdrew from the 1980 Olympics in Russia).

Sixteen of those medals are gold, with one silver (1972) and two bronze (1988, 2004).

James, of course, has the most Olympics experience of anyone on the list. The 39-year-old was on the 2004 bronze-winning squad, then helped win gold in 2008 and 2012. This would be his fourth Olympics appearance.

On the contrary, Curry, surprisingly enough, is set to make his Olympics debut. The 36-year-old superstar has never competed in a prior tournament, so 2024 could be the year he adds more hardware to his already-stacked resume.

Durant, 35, could have the chance to make history. He's one of two men's basketball players with three gold medals (tied with Carmelo Anthony), so a fourth in 2024 would make him the winningest Olympic men's basketball player of all time. Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi each possess five gold medals on the women's side.

Elsewhere, Davis won gold at the 2012 Olympics in London. Booker, Tatum, Holiday and Adebayo were on the squad that most recently claimed gold in Tokyo.

Along with the aforementioned Curry, Embiid, Edwards and Haliburton currently don't have an Olympic medal.

Team USA's group in Paris features Serbia, South Sudan and the winner of the Puerto Rico Olympic Qualifying Tournament.