Sharks goalie Askarov details hilarious bench-press celly origin

Yaroslav Askarov just wants to turn the page.

In August, the Sharks acquired top goaltending prospect Askarov from the Nashville Predators for a handsome package, which included San Jose's 2023 first-round draft pick, David Edstrom, and the Vegas Golden Knights’ 2025 first-round pick.

The No. 11 selection of the 2020 NHL Draft had asked to be traded after the Predators re-signed franchise netminder Juuse Saros to an eight-year contract extension on July 1.

Third straight day that Yaroslav Askarov has missed training camp.



Multiple sources tell me the same thing: "Nothing serious that would be long-term".



That's what #SJSharks have been saying too, just confirming. — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 21, 2024

In his first local media availability, Askarov, who’s still working on his English, declined to elaborate on what happened with the Preds.

The fun-loving keeper also talked bonding with Jake Walman about celebrations, if he cares what other teams think about his cellys, how his bench-press celly originated, moving out of Shakir Mukhamadullin’s apartment, his current injury and more.

