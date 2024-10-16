Eklund misses Sharks practice, game-time decision vs. Blackhawks

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

CHICAGO — William Eklund was not on the ice at Sharks practice on Wednesday.

Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said that Eklund has a “little nagging” upper body injury and is “probably a game-time decision” for Thursday’s tilt against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.

It’s unclear how long that Eklund has been suffering from this injury.

For what it’s worth, San Jose Hockey Now saw Eklund working out on his own as the Sharks were taking the ice for practice, with no obvious impairments.

In place of Eklund, Danil Gushchin joined the Sharks’ top line. Also, Will Smith and Alex Wennberg flip-flopped center spots.

