Smith wants Sharks to make SAP Center rock again this season

Will Smith wants to bring the excitement back to the Shark Tank.

Barclay Goodrow revealed that Smith asked him what it was like in SAP Center when he scored the Game 7 overtime winner in the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs versus the Vegas Golden Knights.

“They were telling me how it was so loud, it was just ringing the whole entire time,” Smith, San Jose's 2023 No. 4 overall draft pick, said Thursday. “That’s the goal, to get it back to that.”

On the first day of Sharks training camp, Smith talked about rooming with Macklin Celebrini at the NHL Rookie Faceoff, how he wants to improve as a player and his memories of the 2019 Game 7.

Will Smith, on rooming with Celebrini at Rookie Faceoff:

He’s a funny guy. Think we were together pretty much every hour of the day. Every meal, we were out together too. So it’s good to spend time together.

