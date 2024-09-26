How Sharks prospect Smith is leaning on Bruins legend Bergeron

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Will Smith was supposed to golf with Patrice Bergeron before training camp.

The top San Jose Sharks prospect, however, got busy, in the lead-up to a hectic September, which included the NHLPA Rookie Showcase in Washington DC and the Rookie Faceoff in Los Angeles before main camp.

But the 19-year-old Boston native can rely on the recently-retired Boston Bruins legend for more than a tee time.

“Two-way game is something I know is going to be big in the NHL,” Smith said.

Who better to talk to than six-time Selke Trophy winner Bergeron?

