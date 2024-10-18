Warsofsky says Smith sitting for Sharks vs. Jets ‘part of plan'

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The San Jose Sharks are making some radical changes to their lineup, after a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

However, the changes don’t appear to be because of the disappointing defeat.

In one surprise, William Eklund, who notched two assists against the Hawks, is out with an upper body injury, likely day to day.

In a bigger surprise, star prospect Will Smith will sit out the second half of the back-to-back.

“Nothing to do with performance,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said, “just part of the plan.”

