Trending
Will Smith

Warsofsky says Smith sitting for Sharks vs. Jets ‘part of plan'

By Sheng Peng

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The San Jose Sharks are making some radical changes to their lineup, after a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

However, the changes don’t appear to be because of the disappointing defeat.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In one surprise, William Eklund, who notched two assists against the Hawks, is out with an upper body injury, likely day to day.

In a bigger surprise, star prospect Will Smith will sit out the second half of the back-to-back.

“Nothing to do with performance,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said, “just part of the plan.”

Read the full story at San Jose Hockey Now

San Jose Sharks

William Eklund 18 hours ago

Why Eklund calls Sharks' winless start ‘more frustrating' than others

Sharks PressConf 20 hours ago

Warsofsky believes Sharks ‘didn't do anything well' in loss to ‘Hawks

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

Will SmithRyan Warsofsky
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us