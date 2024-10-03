Trending
Sharks Roster

Sharks waive two veterans, assign one to Barracuda camp

By Sheng Peng

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The San Jose Sharks have reduced their roster even more, cutting three veterans.

The Sharks announced they are assigning Colin White, signed to the San Jose Barracuda, to their AHL training camp.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

They also waived Andrew Poturalski and Scott Sabourin, both signed to the San Jose Sharks, intending to send them to Barracuda camp.

None of these transactions were surprising, and all three veterans should provide a big boost to the Cuda’s hopes of making the playoffs this season.

Read the full story at San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

San Jose Sharks

Macklin Celebrini Oct 2

Report: Celebrini's lower body injury ‘nothing serious at all'

Macklin Celebrini Oct 2

Celebrini injury overshadows Sharks' sloppy loss to Utah

This article tagged under:

Sharks Roster
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us