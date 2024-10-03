Sharks waive two veterans, assign one to Barracuda camp

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The San Jose Sharks have reduced their roster even more, cutting three veterans.

The Sharks announced they are assigning Colin White, signed to the San Jose Barracuda, to their AHL training camp.

They also waived Andrew Poturalski and Scott Sabourin, both signed to the San Jose Sharks, intending to send them to Barracuda camp.

None of these transactions were surprising, and all three veterans should provide a big boost to the Cuda’s hopes of making the playoffs this season.

