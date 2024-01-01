Sharks' improved defensive effort silver lining in loss to Avalanche

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

If the San Jose Sharks’ New Year’s resolution is to play better team defense, they did that for the most part against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night at Ball Arena.

If their New Year’s resolution is to win games, well, good luck with that. They lost their eighth straight to the Avs 3-1.

After getting embarrassed by the Los Angeles Kings in the third period on Wednesday and the Edmonton Oilers in the first period on Thursday, the Sharks spent Saturday's practice concentrating on team defense. They spent so much time on it, that they were late for their afternoon charter flight to Denver.

And through the first two periods, the score was tied one apiece off a Tomáš Hertl goal and a more urgent and structured defensive effort. Per SPORTLOGiQ, Colorado has a 6-4 Slot Shots edge at Even Strength through 40 minutes. They were tied 2-2 in High-Danger Chances.

Compare this to the third period at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, when Los Angeles made San Jose bend a knee with an 11-0 Slot Shots and a 7-0 High-Danger assault.

