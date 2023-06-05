Trending
Sharks need to reverse rocky track record drafting goalies

Every NHL team besides the two-year-old Seattle Kraken has seen a goalie draft pick appear in an NHL game more recently than the Sharks.

By Sheng Peng

Quick, name the last goalie drafted by the Sharks to make the NHL.

You’ve got to go back 15 years to answer that -- 2008 fourth-round pick Harri Sateri. That’s a long time. So long in fact, it’s a league worst.

That’s right, every team besides the two-year-old Seattle Kraken -- yes, including the six-year-old Vegas Golden Knights -- has seen a goalie draft pick appear in an NHL game more recently than the Sharks.

Since Sateri, the Sharks have selected Fredrik Bergvik (2013), Mike Robinson and Jake Kupsky (2015), Zachary Emond (2018), Ben Gaudreau (2021), and Mason Beaupit (2022). Now that’s not a lot of netminders drafted, but that’s also zero success.

It’s a mark of an organization that hasn’t been able to figure out their goaltending in a while, whether via the draft, free agency, or trade.

